Man facing sexual conduct with a minor charges arrested again, this time at USC

By Cynthia Roldán

September 15, 2017 11:47 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A Chesnee man who has been previously accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating an officer was arrested again.

Anthony Briggs, 22, was arrested on Tuesday by the University of South Carolina Police at the Strom Thurmond Wellness & Fitness Center, according to WSPA. He was found with a semi-automatic handgun, a Taser, ammunition and a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office badge, according to a police report the station reported.

The State previously reported that Briggs was arrested on June 30 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, disseminating material to a minor 12 years or younger and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

That case is pending, according to county records.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

