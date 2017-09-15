Lexington man gets jail time after terrifying domestic violence attack

A Lexington man convicted in 2016 of domestic violence has been sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to another attack on his former girlfriend and two of her young children, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said in a news release on Friday.
Before the sentencing, his victim told the court, “I am constantly worried that (Farmer) will get out and come find me and kill me … most of the time I am scared to leave my home.”
Jason Reed Farmer was a repeat domestic violence offender and had a previous conviction for cruelty to children and possessing a sawed-off shotgun. His former girlfriend had a restraining order against him.
But the evening of July 5, 2016, the 32-year-old Lexington man appeared out of nowhere on the 1400 block of Pelion Road in Gaston, where his former girlfriend was driving with her two toddlers strapped into safety seats in the back.
What happened next were terrifying minutes of violence as Farmer repeatedly attacked the woman, her 4-year-old and 1-year-old with his nearly 3-ton Silverado truck. He rammed into her SUV, shattering the back window and sending the Trailblazer off the road and into a tree, Hubbard said.
Farmer then chased her and the children down again as they fled toward Pelion in the damaged SUV.
Witnesses told investigators that Farmer’s Silverado swerved in front of the woman’s car, which sent the Trailblazer careening into an embankment. He jumped out and, armed with a knife, approached her vehicle. When she refused to let him in, he got back into his vehicle and rammed her driver’s side one more time before fleeing the scene.
“Fortunately, the victims did not sustain any significant physical injury,” Suzanne Mayes, of the solicitor’s office, said.
Farmer also was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which will be served concurrently with the domestic violence sentence.
