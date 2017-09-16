‘Multiple victims’ injured in shooting in downtown Columbia

One of downtown Columbia’s most popular nighttime destinations was the site of a shooting that left “multiple victims” injured early Saturday morning.
Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly said officers received a call of shots fired around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday near the corner of Park and Lady streets in the Vista. Kelly did not reveal the exact number of victims injured in the shooting, but said the area was “heavily populated at the time.” At least a couple dozen people were walking in the area at the time of the shooting, he said.
Victims were located “along the route” between Lady and Gervais streets, along Park Street, Kelly said.
Nighttime businesses in the area include the Empire Supper Club,Art Bar and Pearlz Oyster Bar.
Kelly said the injuries the victims received ranged from “grazes to critically injured.” Many of those injured were rushed to the hospital by ambulance or private vehicle.
Kelly said Park was closed off between Lady and Gervais streets overnight and that officers would be interviewing those who were walking along the area at that time. Though he did not name any suspects or vehicles that could have been involved in the shooting, he said the interviews with potential witnesses would likely lead to that.
“I just think as the investigation develops, we’ll get leads,” Kelly said. “Someone knows something. This is the heart of downtown Columbia.”
As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been announced.
In a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Columbia police said their investigators “are making tremendous progress. This is a team effort with all hands on deck.” Video cameras in the area have been a valuable tool, they said.
The Vista Guild business association said Saturday morning it had asked all its business owners to provide any video they have from their own security cameras to police.
“The Vista Guild’s thoughts are with the victims of this terrible incident last night, first and foremost,” the Guild wrote in a Facebook post. “We are in frequent communication with the Columbia Police Department, who by all accounts, responded swiftly and is making this a top priority.”
Columbia police plan to hold a news conference Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, where you can leave an anonymous tip.
