A man was shot and killed in a Richland County home early Saturday

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 16, 2017 10:54 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A man was found shot to death in a Richland County home early Saturday morning.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hertford Drive, a residential area not far from Columbia High School.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body and was unresponsive. EMS workers soon arrived and pronounced the man dead, deputies say.

Another man was in the house at the time and was taken in for questioning by deputies.

The Richland County Coroner has not announced the identity of the victim, and the sheriff’s department has not announced any arrests in the shooting.

This story will be updated with those details as they become available.

