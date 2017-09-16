Vista shooting club owner arrested in June on assault charge, records show

A club owner whose business was declared a nuisance and shuttered by police on Saturday was arrested in June on an assault charge, according to records.
Joseph Brando Stovall, 37, is facing charges of assault and battery by mob and first-degree burglary from a June 16 incident, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report and an arrest warrant.
Stovall is accused of breaking into the apartment of a man and choking him while two others kicked the man in the face, according to the police department’s incident report. The victim identified Stovall to police as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
The arrest warrant states that Stovall told the investigator he had gone to the man’s home “to pick up his girlfriend from that apartment.”
A call and messages left with Stovall’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, was not immediately returned Saturday evening.
Stovall has owned and operated the Empire Supper Club in Columbia’s Vista for about 18 months, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Saturday.
Four men and four women were shot just outside the club, some critically, early Saturday morning, Holbrook said. Holbrook padlocked the business Saturday, saying he was moving to revoke the club’s business license and close it as a nuisance.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments