Teen girl is stable after being hit in shootout at Garners Ferry Road gas station

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 17, 2017 2:02 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A teenage girl was shot in an exchange of gunfire at an area gas station on Saturday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The 15-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body following an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. and located a vehicle with the injured teen on Bluff Road, approximately 4-5 miles away from the gas station. The vehicle was taking the girl to the hospital, according to Wilson.

The girl was transported to an area hospital by EMS and is currently in stable condition, according to Wilson.

The vehicle she was in was detained and deputies found shell casings inside and bullet holes to the body of the vehicle, Wilson said.

The driver of that vehicle has been detained and is being questioned, Wilson said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the individuals involved in the incident. That includes those inside the other vehicle and those who might have fled the vehicle that the girl was in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

