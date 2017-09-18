Columbia teen charged with murder after fatal shooting Sunday

A teenager was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting following a drug deal Sunday night in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Isaac Burton Hidalgo, 19, of Columbia, was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
Justin Steven Simons, 36, of Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
Simons was identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
“We’re working to determine more about the relationship between the victim and the suspect but, based on what we know now, this wasn’t a random act,” Koon said. “These two knew each other from previous drug deals.”
Deputies responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. and found Simons’ body a short distance from his home in the 200 block of Stirlington Road, not far from the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Bower Parkway.
“Investigators had a solid lead soon after the shooting,” Koon said. “Hidalgo was arrested without incident at a friend’s house in Columbia about 1 a.m.”
Hidalgo is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.
