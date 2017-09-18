Richland County’s female deputies participating in Hot Cops Challenge

You can count the female deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in when it comes to the Hot Cops Challenge.
The sheriff’s department’s Twitter feed confirmed their involvement in the popular social media challenge Monday with a tweet saying, “Challenge Accepted!”
Challenge accepted! #HotCopsChallenge with the #WomenOfRichlandCounty #HotCops #Girlpower ♀️#RT #notblurry #share #like pic.twitter.com/W3qyEFhoDg— RCSD (@RCSD) September 18, 2017
The nation-wide challenge has shown a positive impact for law enforcement in building relationships with the community, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s department says the challenge is a fun way to spread love to others serving in law enforcement and a way to connect with the community.
The female deputies involved include Investigator Caraly Alvarez, Senior Deputy III Katelyn Jasak, Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, Deputy Adelyn Perez, K9 Specialist Emily Lemmond and Investigator Aubree Taylor.
“The female deputies represent the Richland County Sheriff’s Department where it is our mission, as trusted public servants, to prevent crime and the fear of crime by providing excellence in law enforcement services, accountability, and connections with our communities,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement. “These women represent the thousands of men and women in BLUE all across the world who proudly serve and protect their communities every day.”
The female deputies aren’t the only members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to make their case in the Hot Cops Challenge. One of the department’s K9 officers was pictured in a tweet that asked, “Who said #HotCops had to have 2 legs?”
Who said #HotCops had to have 2 legs? #K9sarecops2 #RCSD #ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/wME0hAJDyk— RCSD (@RCSD) September 15, 2017
