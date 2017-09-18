New evidence in Cook Out stabbing should stop 2nd murder trial, defense lawyer says

An attorney for the young man accused of murder in the stabbing death of a Dutch Fork High School senior told a judge Monday that new evidence in the case should make his client immune from further prosecution.
“This case from the very beginning was flawed,” said Todd Rutherford, lawyer for Kierin Dennis, who is charged with murder in the 2014 slaying of Da’Von Capers in the Cook Out parking lot near downtown Lexington. The confrontation between the then-teenagers happened after a basketball game between rival Dutch Fork High and Lexington High schools.
Rutherford told Judge Robert Hood Monday that he has discovered new evidence showing that Dennis was trying to protect himself from Capers and an unruly group of Dutch Fork students when he stabbed Capers, who was standing at the window of Dennis’ SUV.
The issue in Monday’s hearing was whether Dennis is covered under the state’s “stand your ground” law. Under that law, people inside their vehicles can use deadly force if they are in fear for their lives from an intruder.
Rutherford told Hood that new testimony from witnesses will show that Dennis was fearing for his life, sitting in the driver’s seat, when Dennis stuck his knife out in self defense.
“It is clear that Mr. Capers was reaching into the car when he was stabbed,” Rutherford said. Earlier, Capers was banging on Dennis’ SUV before making a more aggressive move, Rutherford said.
Prosecutor Shawn Graham of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s office vigorously disputed Rutherford’s statements.
One of Rutherford’s witnesses “is either mistaken or she made it up,” and statements by another witness are “confusing and not credible,” Graham told the judge.
In any case, the purported new evidence would add little or nothing to the defense’s case, Graham said.
“The defendant has failed to show ... he is entitled to immunity,” the prosecutor said. Whether Capers reached into the car or not “is a jury question.,”
In October 2014, Dennis’ first trial for murder in Capers’ death resulted in a hung jury.
If Rutherford can convince Hood that Dennis is covered under the “stand your ground” law, Dennis would be immune from prosecution and the murder charge would be thrown out.
At the time of the incident, Capers, 17, was a senior at Dutch Fork. Dennis, 18 at the time, and was a recent Lexington High graduate. They had both attended a spirited basketball game between the two rival schools and later went with separate groups of friends to the Cook Out. Neither knew the other.
Graham said if Hood rules with the prosecution, it is possible that Dennis could be scheduled for retrial before the end of the year.
“We’ll see what the judge does,” said Graham.
