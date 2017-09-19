Richard Quinn’s lawyer seeks to stop special prosecutor Pascoe, recover emails

In filings with the S.C. Supreme Court, the lawyer for political consultant Richard Quinn is asking the high court to disqualify special prosecutor David Pascoe from investigating Quinn.
The filings by attorney Deborah Barbier of Columbia are aimed at shutting down Pascoe’s ongoing State Grand Jury investigation into potential public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly – at least in as much as it might involve Pascoe’s efforts to probe Quinn.
Barbier also asks the Supreme Court to:
▪ Require Pascoe to return “all documents and information” seized in a March 2 surprise law enforcement raid on Quinn’s offices in downtown Columbia.
▪ Order that none of the documents and information seized in that unannounced raid be used “directly or indirectly in the investigation and prosecution of (Quinn) or any other targets.”
▪ Have the state attorney general, the Supreme Court or the presiding judge of the State Grand Jury designate a new prosecutor and investigation team.
In response, Pascoe has filed his own motion with the Supreme Court, asking the justices to deny Quinn’s requests and warn him and Barbier “against future frivolous proceedings,” according to legal documents.
“The purpose of these petitions is delay,” wrote Pascoe. “These petitions should be denied.”
Quinn has not been indicted for any crime. But legal documents say he is a potential target of Pascoe’s far-reaching investigation into potential public corruption in the General Assembly, an investigation that so far has resulted in indictments against four state lawmakers, including Quinn’s son. Two of them, Jim Merrill and Bobby Harrell, have pleaded guilty.
Over the years, Quinn’s stable of clients has included some of the state’s most influential people, agencies and businesses. These include Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, utility giant SCANA and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
In March, a team of nine State Law Enforcement Division agents armed with a search warrant showed up at Quinn’s Gervais Street offices and seized computers, hard drives and paper documents. The SLED agents are believed to have grabbed years’ of emails of communications between Quinn, his clients and other political figures.
Also at Quinn’s Gervais Street offices are offices of his son, Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, which also were searched. Rick Quinn was indicted May 16 on two counts of misconduct in office. Now suspended from office, he has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
Following the raid, Barbier and Rick Quinn’s attorneys in filings with the State Grand Jury protested the raid, alleging it was carried out in an unlawful manner.
Barbier’s Supreme Court motions are an appeal from an earlier lower court ruling.
At the time of the raid, Barbier wrote in her Supreme Court filings, Richard Quinn was “the subject of a State Grand Jury investigation” and was gathering materials with his lawyers to turn over voluntarily to Pascoe in response to a subpoena they expected Pascoe to issue at a later date. When SLED showed up, its agents seized privileged materials that law enforcement was not entitled to see, she wrote.
“As a result, the prosecution and investigation teams were exposed to and possessed privileged information, thereby tainting the search, investigation, and all subsequent actions taken by both teams,” Barbier wrote.
Moreover, the agents who carried out the search did not have “experience or training in identifying attorney-client or work product privileged materials,” Barbier wrote.
On May 23, state Judge Knox McMahon held a hearing to address Barbier’s concerns. On June 23, McMahon ruled against Barbier, declaring that the search was lawful.
Barbier urged the court to act quickly because “with every passing day Petitioner’s (Quinn’s) rights continue to be violated by Respondent (Pascoe and SLED),” she wrote.
In his reply, Pascoe writes that although Barbier makes numerous allegations, she failed to “identify a single attorney-client communication purportedly reviewed by the prosecution team or SLED.”
Likening Barbier’s filings to “shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” Pascoe wrote she is merely trying to “stop the show.”
