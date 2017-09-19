Concern grows for missing man last seen at Sumter hospital

SUMTER COUNTY, SC Michael J. Thomson went missing after being treated at the Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter on September 10. The 55-year-old Sumter man was last seem wearing blue scrubs pants, a green t-shirt and brown flip-flops The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department alert stated.
Thomson’s family has grown increasingly concerned about his safety because he has mental health issues. The sheriff’s department said he is does not pose a threat to the community.
Thomson cannot stand for extended periods of time and has fainting spells, the sheriff’s department said in it’s second alert on the missing man since the weekend.
Thomson stands 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 255 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Michael J. Thomson, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department at 803-436-2034.
