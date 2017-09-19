Jeremy McLeod (on the left) and Dillon Parker-Patterson
Jeremy McLeod (on the left) and Dillon Parker-Patterson Photos provided by the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center
Jeremy McLeod (on the left) and Dillon Parker-Patterson Photos provided by the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Guns, cash and 10 pounds of pot seized after arrest at the Village of Sand Hills

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 7:03 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A Richland County deputy on foot patrol at the Village of Sand Hill said the marijuana was in plain view when he happened upon two men at Town Center Place on Monday.

He was stepping off an elevator, they were waiting to get on and he could see what turned out to be 3 pounds of marijuana in their shopping bags, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

Dillon Parker-Patterson, 24, and Jeremy McLeod, 25, were arrested on the spot and the marijuana and about $3,000 in cash were seized, Lott said.

Deputies found two guns, including a stolen rifle, and 7 more pounds of marijuana, in an apartment at the Village of Sand Hills, Lott said.

Drug Case
Drugs, cash and guns seized in drug bust that started with two men arrested at the Village of Sand Hills.
Photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department

Parker-Patterson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. McLeod was charged with loitering for narcotics, Lott said. Other charges are forthcoming, the sheriff said.

Both men were being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center Tuesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The case that haunts you: Dial Dinwiddie's disappearance

The case that haunts you: Dial Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dial Dinwiddie's disappearance
Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 1:50

Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia
The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

View More Video