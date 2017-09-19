Guns, cash and 10 pounds of pot seized after arrest at the Village of Sand Hills

A Richland County deputy on foot patrol at the Village of Sand Hill said the marijuana was in plain view when he happened upon two men at Town Center Place on Monday.
He was stepping off an elevator, they were waiting to get on and he could see what turned out to be 3 pounds of marijuana in their shopping bags, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
Dillon Parker-Patterson, 24, and Jeremy McLeod, 25, were arrested on the spot and the marijuana and about $3,000 in cash were seized, Lott said.
Deputies found two guns, including a stolen rifle, and 7 more pounds of marijuana, in an apartment at the Village of Sand Hills, Lott said.
Parker-Patterson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. McLeod was charged with loitering for narcotics, Lott said. Other charges are forthcoming, the sheriff said.
Both men were being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center Tuesday night.
