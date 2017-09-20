Photo provided.
Amber Alert issued for NC baby whose parents could be headed to Florida, Georgia

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 6:42 AM

An Amber Alert has been issued in South Carolina for a 3-month-old baby from North Carolina.

The parents of the baby – Rex and Heather Cochran – are the accused kidnappers, according to the Amber Alert. They do not have custody of the baby, the alert stated.

The abduction took place on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., in Clyde, N.C. Police suspect the Cochrans could make their way through South Carolina on their way to Ocala, Fla., or Valdosta, Ga.

The couple is possibly traveling in a blue, 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray, 1999 GMC Suburban with a North Dakota tag, 489-AWH.

Rex Cochran, 39, is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, who weighs 185 and stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall. Heather Cochran, is described as a white woman with green eyes and brown hair, who weighs 120 pounds and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall.

Anyone who spots the Cochrans or the suspected vehicles is asked to call 911.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

