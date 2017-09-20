Maleik Houseal
Crime & Courts

Bond set for 4th Vista shooting suspect after hospital release

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 9:04 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

The fourth suspect in Saturday’s shooting in the Vista that injured eight has been released from the hospital and jailed.

Maleik Houseal, 22, was among the eight people injured in the early Saturday shootout in the popular Columbia district. The Columbia Police Department said late Tuesday night that Houseal had been released from the hospital and was in jail.

A judge on Wednesday morning set Houseal’s bond at $50,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a crime of violence

John Earl Bates, 28, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police. Jarvis Tucker, 26, is charged with accessory after the fact. Keveas Gallman, 28, is charged with one count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Officials have said the shootout was between two groups and was spurred by a music industry-related conflict. Sheriff’s officials say a second shooting about three hours later at Vault on Broad River Road is related to the Vista shooting.

