Woman found dead on side of the road had been there for some time, investigators say

A woman was found dead, lying on the side of the road covered in trash on Wednesday.
The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered at 6620 Two Notch Road by an employee cleaning up the area around 10:30., said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Wilson said investigators are treating the discovery as a possible murder, and are working to determined what happened. The woman appears to have been there for some time, Wilson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
