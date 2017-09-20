Crime & Courts

Woman found dead on side of the road had been there for some time, investigators say

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 11:32 AM

A woman was found dead, lying on the side of the road covered in trash on Wednesday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered at 6620 Two Notch Road by an employee cleaning up the area around 10:30., said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilson said investigators are treating the discovery as a possible murder, and are working to determined what happened. The woman appears to have been there for some time, Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 0:42

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance
Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 1:50

Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia

View More Video