Chapin bookkeeper admits stealing $121K from Columbia business

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 6:34 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

For two years, 40-year-old Yvonne Sanchez, of Chapin, was a bookkeeper for the Columbia court reporting firm, EveryWord, Inc..

On Wednesday, Sanchez pleading guilty in federal court to numerous counts of bank fraud, said assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday, Jr.

Between 2014 and 2016, one of Sanchez’ jobs as bookkeeper was to deposit checks made payable to Everyword in the company’s business bank account.

In pleading guilty, Sanchez admitted opening fake accounts in her employer’s name at the All South Federal Credit Union. She diverted some checks made out to her employer to the fake credit union accounts. In total, $121,461,76 was diverted for her personal use, the government said.

The case was investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Sanchez will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie on January 24, 2018. She could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and a fine of a million dollars, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release.

