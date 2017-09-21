Threat against Lexington County middle school leads to bomb making arrests

A Batesburg-Leesville man and an unidentified teenager were charged on Thursday with making homemade bombs, said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
Peter John Munson, 57, turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning, Koon said. The teen was charged and released to the custody of a parent, the sheriff said.
An investigation was launched after the parent of a student at White Knoll Middle School in West Columbia called the school to report that another student “had posted some alarming information on social media including a threat against the school,” Mary Beth Hill of the Lexington 1 School District said in a statement.
The parents of the student connected to the threatening social media posts were contacted, and the student was suspended, Hill said.
A search of Munson’s home on Tuesday turned up “a homemade explosive mixture as well as items and chemicals used to produce incendiary devices,” Koon said.
There was evidence that a device was detonated in Munson’s yard, Koon said.
Munson and the teen were charged with possession of or threatening to use a destructive device.
Munson was released on a personal recognizance bond, Lexington County 11th circuit court records indicated.
