Woman whose body was found under trash off Two Notch Road identified

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the woman whose body was found on Wednesday buried under trash in a wooded area at 6620 Two Notch Road as Leona Monique Pack of Columbia.
The 44-year-old Columbia woman “died from homicidal violence,” Watts said. Evidence suggests Pack has been dead at least a week, Watts said. The cause of death was not made public so as not to jeopardize the investigation, Watts said.
Pack’s body was found by workers picking up trash near a tire shop in Columbia Wednesday morning, Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Curtis Wilson said.
