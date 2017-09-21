Crime & Courts

A dozen people conspired to move heroin, cocaine and crack in SC, feds say

Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 5:03 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Twelve people were arrested in South Carolina this week on federal drug trafficking charges.

They’re accused of conspiring to traffic heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Those facing charges are:

Glenn Quanta Pernell, 39; Donald Lee Robinson, 51; Antonio Debor Gowans, 42; Danielle Johnnie Sarvis, 40; Whitney Sad’e Pernell, 27; Hattie F. Pernell, 55; Fatima Flesinears Ford, 32; Myra L. Dixon, 25; Cynthia Jantoria Williams, 39; Kevin Gerard Mullins, 36; Kevin Barry Myers, 52; and Elijah Tyrone Davis, 39.

The 12 were arrested Wednesday and pleaded “not guilty” before a judge on Thursday.

A joint investigation involving officials from Columbia, Richland County, Lexington County, Marion County, Horry County, Conway, Myrtle Beach, the State Law Enforcement Division and others led to the arrests.

Four others, Santerrio Montinez Smith, 29; Dantrell Markeis Smith, 32; Terrence Vernon Dunlap, 23; and Stacey Vallario Fuller, 50, were also named in the indictment but have not yet been arrested.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?
Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 0:42

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

View More Video