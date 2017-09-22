White Knoll Middle School student admitted posting photo with caption ‘Im gonna shoot up the school’

The Lexington County middle school student charged with making bombs earlier this week had posted a photo of himself all decked out in military gear on the social media website Instagram with the statement “Im gonna shoot up the school,” the incident report filed by the school resource officer on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, stated.
Another parent called the White Knoll Middle School in West Columbia to alert officials about the post, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said on Thursday.
The photo was accompanied by more photos of “pipe bombs, smoke bombs, and another photograph of [the student] in a combat helmet which stated ‘school shooter’,” the school resource officer wrote.
During the investigation the student allegedly “advised he did make the posts,” the incident report stated.
The student, who was not identified because of his age, was suspended, a spokeswoman for Lexington School District 1 said Thursday.
The search of a Batesburg-Leesville home on Tuesday turned up bomb making materials and evidence of detonation of materials in the home’s yard, Koon said when the teenager and the homeowner, Peter John Munson, 57, were charged.
Munson and the teen were charged with possession of or threatening to use a destructive device.
The teen was released to the custody of a parent, Koon said. Munson was released on a personal recognizance bond, Lexington County 11th circuit court records indicated.
