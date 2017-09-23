West Columbia man died in single vehicle rollover Friday night

A West Columbia man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday night on the 600 block of Crystal Springs Drive in Lexington, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the vehicle 42-year-old Jerry Lee Sharpe was driving ran off the road and over turned multiple times. Sharpe was not belted in at the time of the accident and was thrown from his vehicle, Fisher said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
