SC baby’s remains found after mother’s arrest

The remains of a 9-months-old girl, suspected to be those of a baby last seen in July, were found in the Socastee area on Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Myrtle Beach police launched an investigation into the missing baby’s disappearance after receiving information Thursday that the little girl had not been seen since July.
“Yesterday, officials discovered what we believe to be the remains of the baby,” Myrtle Beach police Capt. Joey Crosby said in a release Sunday.
The baby’s remains were identified as those of Aaliyana McCoy and coroners believe she died on or about July 15 at an unknown time, Fowler said. The case has been ruled a homicide.
“The remains were sent to Charleston to determine the cause of death,” Fowler said.
The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ladasha Harriett, and Harriett’s 22-year-old boyfriend, Daquan Jamal Simmons, are each charged with homicide by child abuse.
The charges carry potential sentences of 20 years to life in prison.
Harriett was initially facing a potential attempted murder charge when she was arrested by police in Columbia on Friday.
Police will not confirm whether or not the missing baby is deceased or if the child has been located, but did say “it was with great sadness and heavy hearts” that an initial charge of attempted murder had been upgraded to counts of homicide Sunday.
The two were granted public defenders in a bond hearing held by video conference in a Myrtle Beach courtroom Sunday afternoon.
