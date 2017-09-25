Woman wanted for pepper spraying employee after robbing Lexington Kohls

A woman is wanted for robbing an area department store and assaulting an employee with pepper spray, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Veronica Latrice Bailey, 32 of Winnsboro, is wanted for a strong arm robbery after an incident at Kohls on Sept. 23.
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Bailey, who they say has been involved in numerous past shoplifting incidents at Kohls.
On Saturday, Bailey allegedly took numerous items of children’s clothing into a fitting room, where a loss prevention associate heard Bailey removing tags from the clothing, according to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cameron Mortenson. The employee said Bailey’s purse was visibly larger than before entering.
The employee asked Bailey to return the merchandise when she left the store, according to the police, saying Bailey responded by pepper spraying the employee in the face while standing in the parking lot.
As the employee attempted to get the license plate number of the vehicle Bailey was getting into to leave, she turned around and pepper sprayed the employee again in the face, according to Mortenson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
