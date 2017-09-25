Richland County Sheriff’s Department
Two female suspects wanted for armed robbery at Richland County motel

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 4:48 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two female suspects wanted for armed robbery.

On Sept. 20, two unknown female suspects entered the Red Roof Inn at 7580 Two Notch Road, near the exits for I-77 and I-20, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the receptionist, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of cash from the front desk and fled from the business in a silver four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

