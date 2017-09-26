Crime & Courts

Sumter man killed by hit-and-run identified

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 2:30 PM

HOPKINS, SC

A 26-year-old Sumter man was struck and killed Monday night on the 8600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Freddie Hammie Truesdale of Coachman Drive in Sumter died after being struck by a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m., said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts in a news release.

The vehicle ( or vehicles) kept on going after Truesdale was hit, Watts said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident.

If you know anything about this fatal accident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

