Crime & Courts

Lexington County student charged after unloaded gun and bullets found in backpack

By Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 3:11 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, SC

A 15-year-old student at Airport High School in West Columbia was taken into custody after an unloaded handgun and bullets were found in his backpack, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The student was not publicly identified because of his age, sheriff spokesman Adam Myrick said in the release.

School officials were tipped to the possible presence of the gun on campus Tuesday morning. When the student arrived at his first class, the school resource officer escorted him to the office and his belongings were searched.

“The student did not take the unloaded gun out while inside the school, and no student or faculty member was threatened with it,” Lexington 2 School District said in a news release.

The student was being held on the charge of unlawful possession of a handgun on school property, the sheriff’s department said.

