Lexington woman charged with murder in husband’s shooting death

A Lexington woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband last November.
Kimberly Fletcher Groh, 51, was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Corley Street around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2016, Cpl. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday. They found Groh’s husband, Michael Bryan, 55, dead in a bed with a gunshot wound to his chest.
After an investigation that included interviews, forensic examination of electronic devices, along with blood spatter and ballistics testing, investigators determined Groh shot Bryan with a rifle, Mortenson said.
Warrants were obtained Monday, and Groh turned herself in at headquarters Tuesday morning, officials said.
An obituary for Bryan describes him as “a master plumber and an avid hunter and fisherman” who also enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing.
“Ten months has passed since the death of Michael Bryan and the patience of the Bryan family was appreciated as detectives diligently worked through every aspect of this tragic investigation,” Chief Terrence Green said in a statement. “I hope that the arrest of Kimberly Groh brings closure and answers to Michael Bryan’s family and friends.”
