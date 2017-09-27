Nicole Jenice Samples outside the federal courthouse in Columbia. She was suspended without pay Jan. 13 and fired Feb. 2, 2017.
Nicole Jenice Samples outside the federal courthouse in Columbia. She was suspended without pay Jan. 13 and fired Feb. 2, 2017. John Monk jmonk@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

Former DJJ officer pleads guilty to hogtying 2 juveniles on New Year’s Day

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 4:21 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A former officer at the Department of Juvenile Justice pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of deprivation of civil rights, U.S Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release.

Nicole Jenice Samples, 35, was accused of “hogtying” two juveniles as punishment for making noise on New Year’s Day , 2017. The two juveniles were left face down on their stomachs, in their restraints, for more than two hours, Drake said.

Samples is accused of ordering subordinate correctional officers to apply mechanical restraints to two juveniles, connecting the leg restraints to the hand restraints, which is known as “hogtying.” DJJ policy forbids that kind of restraint on any juveniles, Drake said at the time charges were brought in June.

Samples will be sentenced at a future date after U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis has studied the presentencing report. Samples could face 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 and 3 years probation on release from prison, Drake said.

In June, when Samples was charged, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called the allegations “appalling” and said the charges against Samples show that “any effort to abuse a position of authority that puts the safety and rights of others in jeopardy will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and just action.”

Samples was an assistant unit manager who was hired Nov. 3, 2014, according to DJJ Director of Public Affairs Patrick Montgomery. She was suspended without pay Jan. 13 and fired Feb. 2, 2017.

