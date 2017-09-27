At 46, Susan Smith has now spent half her life in jail

Susan Smith, in prison in South Carolina for life for the 1994 drowning of her two young sons, has lived a troubled life in prison, People Magazine reported this week on Smith’s 46th birthday.
Online inmate records show the last disciplinary action taken against Smith was in March, 2015, when she lost multiple privileges after being caught with illegal drugs. She faced even harsher punishments in 2010 for three citations including mutilation and two incidents involving possession and use of illegal drugs.
In 2000, Department of Corrections officials discovered that Smith had engaged in sexual acts with two corrections officers; the officers were fired and Smith was moved to another prison.
On the occasion of her 46th birthday September 26th, and the milestone of now having spent half her life behind bars, People Magazine reviewed the crimes and imprisonment of South Carolina’s most notorious prisoner.
In 2015, The State corresponded with Smith and ran an article on her letter to then-reporter Harrison Cahill.
