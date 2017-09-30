Crime & Courts

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of Sumter man

A woman has been arrested and charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Garners Ferry Road Monday night.

Daija Alexis Ricks, 18, was arrested in Sumter Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Ricks is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Freddie Hammie Truesdale, 26, of Sumter died after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene near the 8600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

The S.C. Highway Patrol were looking for a 2002 Toyota Sequoia in connection to the hit-and-run.

A trooper on patrol found the vehicle during an investigation in Sumter and arrested Ricks, the vehicle’s driver, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

