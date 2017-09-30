Crime & Courts

Richland deputies investigating possible murder-suicide

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

September 30, 2017 1:23 PM

Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Northeast Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1310 Oakcrest Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

After a preliminary investigation, it appears the two were killed in a murder-suicide, said Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting took place in an area east of Trenholm Road between I-77 and I-20 in Northeast Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details, including the names of the deceased, were immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Check back for details on the investigation as more information is released.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance
Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 0:42

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn

View More Video