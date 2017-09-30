Richland deputies investigating possible murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Northeast Columbia.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1310 Oakcrest Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
After a preliminary investigation, it appears the two were killed in a murder-suicide, said Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting took place in an area east of Trenholm Road between I-77 and I-20 in Northeast Columbia.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details, including the names of the deceased, were immediately available Saturday afternoon.
