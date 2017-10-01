One year later: What’s next for suspect in fatal SC school shooting?

Jesse Osborne was 14 when he was tackled by a firefighter and arrested at Townville Elementary School. Investigators said he shot two students, hurt another, and also wounded a first-grade teacher.
One student, 6-year-old Jacob Hall, died of his injuries days later.
Before the school shooting, according to investigators, Osborne shot and killed his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne.
The seriousness of the charges against Osborne and his age at the time of the Sept. 28, 2016, shootings are among key factors that a judge will consider when determining whether to waive, or transfer, his case from family court to general sessions, or adult criminal court.
Chrissy Adams, the late 10th Judicial Circuit solicitor, said after the shooting that she would seek to have Osborne tried as an adult. Solicitor David Wagner, who took office in January, said he would do the same.
A waiver hearing, the proceeding that will determine the course of Osborne's case, has not yet been held. Wagner sent a prepared statement to media last week praising the "amazing resilience the Townville community has displayed in the face of tragedy," but said he would not discuss the case or any of its scheduling details.
Because of his age, Osborne's waiver hearing will be held in family court.
A family court judge has the authority to, but is not required to, waive to adult court a child of any age who is charged with murder, according to a guide to South Carolina's juvenile justice system. The guide was created by the Children's Law Center at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has identified multiple factors that a judge may consider when determining whether to send a child's case to adult criminal court. Those factors, according to the justice guide, include whether a waiver is necessary to protect the community, "whether the offense was committed in an aggressive, violent, premeditated, or willful manner" and whether the alleged offense was against people or property. Other factors a judge may consider are a child's level of maturity and whether he or she has other criminal history.
"The judge's finding in whether to send a case to adult court is referred to as a waiver decision, but it's essentially a sentencing decision," said Josh Gupta-Kagan, an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. "If a child's case remains in family court and is not waived to adult court, he is in a situation where he is dealing with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and could be in custody until his 21st birthday and then released. If his case is handled as if he is an adult, he faces the sentences adults face, and those could be decades long."
It is exceedingly rare for a case involving a child defendant to be waived up to adult criminal court in South Carolina, Gupta-Kagan said. Statistics from the state Department of Juvenile Justice show that in 2015-16, only three cases involving children were waived up to circuit court.
"One of the hard parts of these cases is for the prosecutor to decide whether or not to even seek the waiver," Gupta-Kagan said. "There is a lot to consider. ... Usually, you don't have a child committing a violent crime without some trauma or mental health issues that are part of it."
Solicitor Barry Barnette, who works in the 7th Judicial Circuit in neighboring Spartanburg County, prosecuted a murder case from 2011 that involved a teenage defendant. Eric Lankford was 14 when he fatally shot his father, Joe Robert Lankford, his grandmother, Rachel Gaston Lankford and his great-aunt, Virginia Gaston, at their home.
Lankford, who had no prior criminal record, called 911 to report the shootings. He told the operator he would turn on the porch light and he came out of the house with his hands in the air when officers arrived, according to the Solicitor's Office. In an interview with investigators, Lankford said he shot his father first, his great-aunt second and his grandmother third. When asked why he did it, Lankford said he didn’t know.
After his arrest, Lankford underwent multiple mental health evaluations. He was found competent to stand trial, but medical professionals cited conditions that included abnormal brain development and other learning disabilities, according to the Solicitor's Office.
In March 2015, Lankford, by then 18, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
"In this case, we had a hearing in which we presented what we had: 911 tapes, photographs, evidence," Barnette said in an interview last week. "But we also had a lot of delays. A case involving a juvenile defendant can be a long process, and it can involve several experts and evaluations.
"In a waiver hearing, a defense attorney for a teen defendant is going to argue that his mind is not mature at that point," Barnette said. "And a prosecutor is going to ask the judge to really consider the seriousness of the crime. Sometimes, 14-year-olds or 17-year-olds are just as dangerous as adults."
