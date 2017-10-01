Sumter sheriff mourns death of member of law enforcement family

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own.
Cpl. Albert Bernard Thomas died early Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis. Thomas died after “a brief illness,” Dennis said.
The 33-year-old Thomas was hospitalized earlier in the week and his illness was unrelated to his service for the sheriff’s office, according to pubic information officer Ken Bell.
Thomas was a six-year veteran of law enforcement, spending the past three working at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis said. Prior to that, Thomas worked for the Manning (SC) Police Department.
“He was certainly an asset to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sumter Community; which he so proudly served,” Dennis said in a news release. “He was our family; our law enforcement family. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will certainly miss him.”
In addition to his duties as a deputy on patrol, Thomas also served on the office’s Community Action Team, where he specialized in traffic enforcement issues and was among the members of the sheriff’s office who conducted public speaking engagements.
Thomas is survived by his wife and children and funeral arrangements are still being made, according to Bell.
“I am asking each of you to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Dennis said.
