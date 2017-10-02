‘Suspicious item’ at River Bluff High was a battery pack, officials say

River Bluff High School was temporarily evacuated on Monday, after law enforcement officials responded to the call of a suspicious item.
The Town of Lexington Police Department reported through a social media post around 11:23 a.m., that the suspicious item was found in a trash can at River Bluff High School.
The agency later reported that the item was found to be a battery power pack from an insulin pump. By 11:40 a.m., students and staffers started returning to the building, according to the post.
The school, on Corley Mill Road, has about 1,900 students. It opened it in 2013. It’s the school district’s newest high school.
