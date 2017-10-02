Photo posted by the Lexington Police Department
Photo posted by the Lexington Police Department
Photo posted by the Lexington Police Department

Crime & Courts

‘Suspicious item’ at River Bluff High was a battery pack, officials say

By Cynthia Roldán and Tim Flach

croldan@thestate.com; tflach@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 11:34 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C.

River Bluff High School was temporarily evacuated on Monday, after law enforcement officials responded to the call of a suspicious item.

The Town of Lexington Police Department reported through a social media post around 11:23 a.m., that the suspicious item was found in a trash can at River Bluff High School.

The agency later reported that the item was found to be a battery power pack from an insulin pump. By 11:40 a.m., students and staffers started returning to the building, according to the post.

The school, on Corley Mill Road, has about 1,900 students. It opened it in 2013. It’s the school district’s newest high school.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance
Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 0:42

Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn

View More Video