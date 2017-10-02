Baby brought to Columbia hospital unresponsive tested positive for cocaine

A Columbia woman was charged with child abuse after an 11-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Traketta Danielle Grant, 31, of Colleton Street in Columbia, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Officers responded to Palmetto Health Richland hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after an 11-month-old boy tested positive for cocaine, according to a Columbia police report. Hospital staff told officers the baby was brought to the emergency room unresponsive and “with vomit all over himself due to the mother sticking her hand down his throat.”
There was no immediate word on the child’s condition.
Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison under South Carolina law.
Grant has no prior arrests in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
Comments