SCANA hires former SC deputy attorney general for help in nuclear plant probe

Columbia attorney Robert Bolchoz has been hired by SCANA to help represent the utility company’s interests in ongoing investigations by the State Law Enforcement Division concerning its failed nuclear power project in Fairfield County, sources familiar with the situation said.
Bolchoz, now in private practice, most recently worked in government for the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson as chief deputy attorney general.
Hired by Wilson in October 2016, he left that $156,000-year job Aug. 8, according to attorney general records.
On Sept. 22, Wilson asked SLED chief Mark Keel to investigate the failed nuclear power plant matter.
“This office has received information and is concerned about possible criminal violations of various types with regard to the recent abandonment of projects at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County,” Wilson wrote.
Keel said Monday his agents are working with the FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is overseeing a federal grand jury probe of SCANA. which with Santee Cooper announced July 31 it would no longer keep constructing the project.
Bolchoz, 53, graduated from The Citadel in 1986 and the USC School of Law in 1989.
Bolchoz, who served as chief deputy attorney general from 1995 to 1998 under Charlie Condon, started his career as a law clerk for the late Gov. Carroll Campbell.
As an assistant solicitor in the 9th Judicial Circuit of Charleston and Berkeley counties, he prosecuted drug traffickers and corrupt public officials. He also served as special assistant U.S. attorney. His experience also includes handling legal and business matters for ING, an international financial services firm.
SCANA had no comment on the matter Monday. Bolchoz could not be reached for comment.
Comments