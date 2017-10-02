Sumter man charged in shooting of teen acquaintance

An 18-year-old Sumter man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a female acquaintance early Monday, Sumter police said.
Jayshawn Deontay Easterling, 18, of Flamingo Road, is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Easterling was arrested after the victim was shot in front of a home, also on Flamingo Road, police said. She was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey with a gunshot wound and later transferred to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia where she was reported to be in stable condition.
Easterling, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge filed in January, was charged after he and the two witnesses were located and questioned, police said. An investigation is continuing
