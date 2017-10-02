Easterling
Easterling Sumter Police Department
Easterling Sumter Police Department

Crime & Courts

Sumter man charged in shooting of teen acquaintance

Posted by Gary Ward

October 02, 2017 9:17 PM

SUMTER, SC

An 18-year-old Sumter man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a female acquaintance early Monday, Sumter police said.

Jayshawn Deontay Easterling, 18, of Flamingo Road, is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Easterling was arrested after the victim was shot in front of a home, also on Flamingo Road, police said. She was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey with a gunshot wound and later transferred to Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Easterling, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge filed in January, was charged after he and the two witnesses were located and questioned, police said. An investigation is continuing

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas
What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?
The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 1:52

The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

View More Video