SC school board members aim to address guns in schools, suggest metal detectors

Several members of the Charleston County School Board have called on adding metal detectors and security guards to district high schools.
The call came after three students, in the span of a month, were caught with firearms in high schools, according several reports.
Kenneth McCoy, an 18-year-old North Charleston High School student, was accused of carrying a pistol in his waistband on Sept. 26, according to The Post and Courier. That incident came just a week after 17-year-old Deshaun Howard Tindal was accused of posting a picture on social media pointing a firearm in the bathroom of R.B. Stall High School, Live 5 News reported.
And in early September, Jonathan Howard reportedly shot himself in the leg while in class, according to The Post and Courier. The paper reported that the 17-year-old North Charleston High School student was treated and arrested for the Sept. 1 incident.
Those incidents led to parents calling on the district to use metal detectors at schools. Live 5 News reported that state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, said he would file legislation requiring metal detectors at all public schools in South Carolina.
“We should not be afraid to grab the bull by the horns and resolve this issue. The only way we’re gonna resolve it is using modern technology,” Gilliard told Live 5 News. Gilliard has previously filed similar legislation, calling for metal detectors at movie theaters, sporting arenas and concert venues.
But Charleston County School Board member Chris Staubes has already reached out to the district superintendent to ask about at least installing temporary metal detectors, The Post and Courier reported. Two other school board members echoed Staubes and also suggested adding security guards.
No decision has been made. School board member Michael Miller told the paper that he wanted to hear input from principals. Miller, along with others, voiced concern over the metal detectors creating a prison-like environment.
