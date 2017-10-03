Former Richland County deputy nominated for US Marshal in SC

President Donald Trump nominated former Richland County deputy Thomas M. Griffin, Jr. to serve as U.S. Marshal for the district of South Carolina. Griffin served at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department between 1985 and 1996, the White House said in a news release on Tuesday.
Griffin currently works as the agent in charge of the Greenville office of the U.S. Secret Service.
Current U.S. Marshal for SC, Kelvin Washington, congratulated his nominated successor and said he looked forward to “working with him to have a smooth and orderly transition.” He also thanked U.S Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and President Barack Obama for his nomination to serve for the last seven years.
Griffin is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelors degree in criminal justice. He has worked the last 20 years for the U.S. Secret Service in South Carolina, New Jersey and with the Presidential Protection Division in Washington D.C. and the training facility in Beltsville, Maryland.
Griffin directed an investigating into a “significant” counterfeiting ring operating in Spartanburg County that spread bogus cash from North Carolina to Columbia. In 2015, Griffin said he thought the operation was set up to support a methamphetamine addiction, WSPA reported at the time.
Following an investigation by his office, a Ponzi scheme by a former Anderson County councilman, Ronnie Gene Wilson, lead to an indictment and conviction. Prosecutors said at the time that 798 investors in Wilson’s gold and silver bullion company lost $57.4 million in one of the largest Ponzi schemes of its kind in SC history.
Wilson, who is now 70-year-old, it not due for release from federal prison until 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Griffin’s nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
