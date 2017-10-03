Lexington motorcyclist killed Tuesday in collision

A 62-year-old Lexington man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle on the 1800 block of South Lake Drive in the Red Bank area of Lexington County.
Thomas L. Merritt, Jr. died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision shortly before 4 p.m., Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.
Merritt was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle as he was turning left, Fisher said.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
