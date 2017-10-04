Investigators seek public’s help in identifying men accused in armed robbery

More Videos 1:47 Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story Pause 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 0:53 Armed robbery of Citgo gas station 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Armed robbery of Citgo gas station The two men are accused of walking into the Citgo gas station at 830 Bush River Road in Columbia, SC, pointing a handgun to the store’s clerk and demanding money. The two men are accused of walking into the Citgo gas station at 830 Bush River Road in Columbia, SC, pointing a handgun to the store’s clerk and demanding money. Richland County Sheriff's Department

