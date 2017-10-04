Investigators seek public’s help in identifying men accused in armed robbery

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding two men accused of armed robbery.
The two men are accused of walking into the Citgo gas station at 830 Bush River Road on Sept. 24, pointing a handgun at the store’s clerk and demanding money. The men then stole money from the cash register and forced the store’s clerk to the back parking lot where they stole his wallet, according to a news release by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Anyone who can identify these men or can provide any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments