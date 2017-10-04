Sheriff wants your help IDing these suspected burglars

More Videos 1:19 Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road Pause 0:41 A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:46 New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 0:59 Lexington's Old Mill Pond to return? 2:34 Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 0:59 Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road Surveillance video of attempted burglary on at 3000 block of Rawlinson Road in Richland County. Surveillance video of attempted burglary on at 3000 block of Rawlinson Road in Richland County.

Surveillance video of attempted burglary on at 3000 block of Rawlinson Road in Richland County.