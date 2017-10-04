Sheriff wants your help IDing these suspected burglars

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video of the front of a home that suspected burglars tried to break in to last week in hopes that the public can help identify the two men. They arrived at the home in a red Toyota Tacoma, the video shows.
The attempted break in occurred on the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road on September 30th, the sheriff’s department said. The men tried to force open the front door but were unsuccessful. Nothing was taken from the home, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
If you know who these men are, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments