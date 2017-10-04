Inmates contained after incident at SC maximum-security prison

All inmates are contained following an incident at a South Carolina maximum-security prison Wednesday evening, the Department of Corrections said.
McCormick County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon that “a situation” occurred at the McCormick Correctional Institution, and that “[p]risoners are trying to escape at this time.”
“Please stay clear of the area,” the post warns.
The S.C. Department of Corrections said on Twitter around 5:40 p.m. that it is responding to “an isolated incident” inside a housing unit at the prison but provided few details.
“All staff are safe and accounted for,” the department said.
A second tweet, posted around 6:15 p.m., reiterated that the incident was isolated to one housing unit and said “all inmates are contained.”
The maximum-security facility is located on Redemption Way, just off U.S. 378 and has a capacity of around 900 inmates, according to the department.
