Crime & Courts

A gun was found in Lexington County school. The student said it fell into his backpack

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 05, 2017 9:51 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

A middle school student in Gaston is accused of taking his mother’s pistol to school and showing it around to other students.

Frances Mack Intermediate School principal Sara Ankrapp told a Lexington County Sheriff’s investigator that a young boy had brought a pink, .380 caliber Taurus PT 738 pistol to school on Sept. 29 and had been showing it around to other students, according to the incident report.

While the investigator spoke with the principal, the boy allegedly said that the firearm had “fallen into his backpack” from a shelf in his home, and “he didn’t know what to do with it,” the report stated.

Ankrapp told the investigator that school officials were told the student also had asked other students to hold the gun in their backpack instead of his, according to the report. The pistol was found in another student’s backpack.

The firearm was unloaded and did not have a magazine. The boy’s mother told the investigator that she typically kept the gun in her car, but that she had taken it out because her car was with a mechanic, the report stated. She said she had placed it in the back area of her dresser.

No additional information was provided in the report. A request for comment from Lexington County School District 4 was not immediately returned.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road
Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:47

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story
Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

View More Video