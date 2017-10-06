Gambrell Hall at the University of South Carolina. File photo.
Gambrell Hall at the University of South Carolina. File photo. Eric Seals The State
Gambrell Hall at the University of South Carolina. File photo. Eric Seals The State

Crime & Courts

Death at USC under investigation, classes canceled at one building

By Cynthia Roldán and Avery G. Wilks

croldan@thestate.com; awilks@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 10:36 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Classes have been canceled for some students at the University of South Carolina as State Law Enforcement Division agents investigate a death.

Crime scene and regional agents were called to a death investigation at Gambrell Hall at USC on Friday morning, said Kathryn Richardson, spokeswoman for SLED.

All classes held at Gambrell Hall have been canceled for the day, said Jeff Stensland, USC spokesman. Stensland said the university anticipates classes at Gambrell Hall will resume on Monday at the building.

Richardson said the death was an isolated incident. No additional information was immediately available.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road
Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:47

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story

View More Video