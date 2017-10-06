Death at USC under investigation, classes canceled at one building

Classes have been canceled for some students at the University of South Carolina as State Law Enforcement Division agents investigate a death.
Crime scene and regional agents were called to a death investigation at Gambrell Hall at USC on Friday morning, said Kathryn Richardson, spokeswoman for SLED.
All classes held at Gambrell Hall have been canceled for the day, said Jeff Stensland, USC spokesman. Stensland said the university anticipates classes at Gambrell Hall will resume on Monday at the building.
Richardson said the death was an isolated incident. No additional information was immediately available.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments