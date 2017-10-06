Crime & Courts

Have you seen this car? Police searching for driver who attempted to abduct girl

By Cynthia Roldán

October 06, 2017 1:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a car that attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl.

The Columbia Police Department reported around 1:07 p.m., Friday that a man tried to lure the girl by yelling at her to get inside his car as she was walking to school near Germany Street this week. The girl ran to safety, the agency reported, and was not harmed.

There is no indication that the man attempted to physically drag the girl into the car, the post by Columbia Police stated.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The reported abduction in Columbia is different than three separate incidents reported in Lexington County this week. In those cases, the suspected abductors were women.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

