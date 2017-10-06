Surveillance photo of a vehicle involved in suspicious activity in Two Notch area.
Columbia police increase patrols after reports of suspicious activity

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 4:03 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department has increased its presence in the Two Notch Road area after two reported incidents of suspicious activity this week.

On Monday before 8 a.m., an 11-year-old girl told relatives that a light-skinned black male in a silver car made an inappropriate gesture at her as she walked to school, according to the police, which said the incident happened in the 2400 block of Waites Road.

As she walked home from school on Tuesday around 4 p.m., in the same area, the man tried to lure her inside of the vehicle, police said.

The child ran home and reported the incidents to relatives who called the police.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set black male, possibly in his 30s, last seen wearing a bright fluorescent green T-shirt and an orange baseball cap. He was possibly driving a newer model, silver Kia Forte.

In addition to the extra patrols in the area, members of the Metro Region Community Response Team have notified community leaders and residents about the incidents.

At this time, it is not believed that the CPD investigation is connected to the cases in the Irmo area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

