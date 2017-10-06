Man arrested after string of robberies at Richland County businesses

A man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Andrew Mazenko, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of strong armed robbery and one count of armed robbery, according to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a robbery at the Kroger grocery store in Sparkleberry Square, at 10136 Two Notch Road, Jackamonis said.
A cashier was approached at a register by an unknown male, later identified by the sheriff’s department as Mazenko, with a note demanding money. Mazenko stole an unknown amount of money and fled from the store, Jackamonis said.
Witnesses provided a description of Mazenko’s vehicle, which deputies quickly located traveling on Two Notch Road, where it was stopped and Mazenko was taken into custody, according to Jackamonis.
Deputies discovered Mazenko also robbed PetSmart in Sparkleberry Square where he presented a note demanding money, Jackamonis said.
Mazenko was also connected to a robbery committed on Sept. 29, at Lexington Dry Cleaners located at 9557 Two Notch Road, as well as an additional robbery in the City of Columbia, Jackamonis said.
Mazenko has been transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
