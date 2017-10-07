Police search for escaped suspect in Irmo area

The Irmo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a male suspect who fled from officers Friday night.
Brandon Frye, 32, of West Columbia, is wanted for two counts of first degree burglary, in addition to charges of resisting or interfering with a police officer and failure to stop on the command of an officer. Frye has a previous arrest record, according to Sgt. Paul Pittman.
The incident occurred in the Old Friarsgate neighborhood during the investigation of a civil dispute, according to the police. When Frye was being brought outside to talk with officers, he fled the scene.
Frye’s girlfriend was arrested at the scene. Britney McPherson, 31, was charged with giving false information to the police, said Pittman, adding more charges are pending against McPherson after substances were found in her possession.
Frye and McPherson were considered unwanted house guests by the home’s resident, according to Pittman.
The police said no weapons were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported.
Officers enlisted the help of a K-9 unit during the search, but Frye wasn’t captured.
Irmo police said this incident isn’t related to the recently reported attempted kidnapping cases.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
