SC elementary school teacher charged with lewd exposure

A South Carolina elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with lewd exposure.
Julian Scott Waldrop, 28, was charged with Lewd Exposure of Private Parts after being arrested by the Landrum Police Department Friday.
Waldrop, a teacher at Inman Elementary School in Spartanburg County, was released from Spartanburg County Detention Center on personal recognizance Saturday afternoon.
Spartanburg School District 1 officials said Waldrop has been placed on administrative leave, according to wspa.com.
School officials released a statement saying the incident Waldrop was arrested for “did not occur on school grounds or involve any District One students.”
“District One officials have been made aware of an allegation of a lewd act involving a teacher that occurred off school premises,” officials said in a news release. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and due to the serious nature of this allegation, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.”
Officials added they have communicated with parents, faculty, and staff about the issue and their “top priority is to ensure the safety of our students.”
